The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) is embarking on a drive to clear the backlog of applications for CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) clearance.

Authority Chairman V.S. Senthil said the priority would be on processing the pending applications within a time-frame.

“The delay in reconstituting the authority had led to the piling up of applications. Our focus would be on clearing the backlog at the earliest. We have worked out a proposal to convene more meetings for the purpose.”

A group of fish workers led by former MLA, T.N. Prathapan staged a demonstration in front of the headquarters of the KCZMA here on Saturday demanding speedy clearance of applications for CRZ clearance. Mr. Pratapan said thousands of families in the coastal belt were running from pillar to post to get their applications for housing cleared.

A delegation of the Kerala Pradesh Matsya Thozhilali Congress later met the authority in session and raised their demands.

“We were assured that the entire backlog would be cleared by November 30 and that applications from fishermen would be given priority. The chairman also agreed to convene zonal-level meetings with functionaries of local bodies to streamline the system of processing the applications,” Mr.Pratapan said.

While the authority says about 2,000 applications were pending, officials admit that an equal number or more had piled up at local bodies. “The restructuring of the KCZMA with representation from multiple agencies has created confusion among applicants, forcing them to submit their papers at the panchayats,” says Mr.Pratapan.

Officials said more than 11,000 applications for CRZ clearance had been submitted last year, with 98 per cent from fishermen families. They feel that local bodies could be empowered to clear applications that did not constitute violation of CRZ norms. “Doing so would take a big load off the shoulders of the KCZMA, leaving it free to concentrate on coastal zone regulation and monitoring,” an official said.