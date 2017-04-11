Crowds throng to see ‘Arat’

more-in

The 10-day long Painkuni festival at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple concluded with the ‘Arat’ procession to the Shanghumughom beach, which witnessed the ritualistic immersion of idols in the sea, on Monday evening.

The festival began with Kodiyettu — the hoisting of the ceremonial flag.

During the past ten-days, massive fibreglass figures of the Pandavas were kept on the eastern entrance of the temple. Special rituals were offered during the festival days

The procession, which began from the temple in the evening, culminated at the Arat Mandapam near Shanghumughom beach. An elephant bearing the ceremonial drums on its back led the procession followed by mounted police, caparisoned elephants, and the police band.

People in large numbers waited on the sides of the West Fort-Shanghumughom road to offer prayers to the deities.

The present head of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore, Moolam Tirunal Rama Varma, led the procession wearing the traditional green cap and carrying the ceremonial sword. The other male members of the family accompanied him.

The idols were later taken back to the temple accompanied by the priests and members of the temple holding lighted lamps. The idols were received at the entrance of the temple by Moolam Tirunal Rama Varma.