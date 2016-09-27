Says State police is not partial to the ruling party

The government has adopted the policy of no compromise when it comes to dealing with crimes like murder and stringent action will be taken against criminals, whichever political party they belong to, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the House on Monday.

Answering questions in the House on the law and order situation in the State and allegations about police being ineffective, Mr. Vijayan said the government would never protect criminals and that the State police was not partial towards the ruling party.

Generally, no political party in the State openly encouraged murder but certain parties were led by organisations imparting training on how to murder effectively. Whether political or apolitical, all murders will be dealt with stringently, Mr. Vijayan said.

Case in Kannur

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that Mr. Vijayan’s home district, Kannur, had become a killing field because of the running political feud between the CPI(M) and BJP. There were 70 murders and 312 instances of political unrest in the State after the government took charge, he said. Mr. Vijayan said the police, as before, would take impartial action in all cases of political murders.