Acting tough against unauthorised constructions during the Onam festival period, the city Corporation has fixed responsibility on officials for curbing the problem.

In an order, the technical wing assistant executive engineers and assistant engineers have been entrusted with curbing unauthorised constructions and staff deployed for special squad duty.Order issued

This follows an order from the Principal Secretary and a directive from the Mayor on checking unauthorised constructions.

The Corporation had also issued an order deploying staff for duty on holidays in September.

Stop memo

Officials deployed for staff duty should look into complaints in the squad register and those received on phone, and immediately issue stop memo to bring the unauthorised constructions to a halt.

This should be intimated in writing to the police through the assistant engineer concerned on duty, the order says.

The assistant engineers should take steps, as stipulated in the government order, to halt unauthorised constructions, and if it is not stopped, they should inform the police in writing, it says.

They also have to email reports to the government Secretary, besides e-mailing photographs of the constructions to the Principal Secretary.

The assistant executive engineers should monitor the steps taken.

Executive engineer S. Sivakumar has been entrusting with reporting the names of staff who are guilty of lapses.

The names of those who do not report for duty will be passed on to the Principal Secretary, the order says.