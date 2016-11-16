Move to create awareness of source-level waste treatment plan

Inspired by the success of its kitchen bin live demonstration held over two weeks at the Palayam market, the city Corporation is planning to expand the programme to more areas, in a bid to create awareness among the people.

Demonstrations will be held in various areas to target a group of surrounding wards.

The second demonstration is set to start this week at Sasthamangalam ward.

Plans are afoot to organise demonstrations at Vizhinjam, to target the coastal wards, and in Kazhakuttam, to target the wards around the IT hub.

Good response

“The live demonstration at Palayam was immensely successful. We have had around 600-700 visitors a day at the counter there over the two weeks. Most of them have given us written feedback and more than 90 per cent of it is positive. Initially, we were not selling kitchen bins at the counter there, as we had a counter for the same at the Corporation office. But seeing the demand, we opened a counter, which registered good sales. Even those from other districts and nearby panchayats bought the bins,” says Anoop Roy, project-in-charge.

At each centre, demonstration will be held for five days and demonstrations will be completed over the next month.

As part of the demonstration at Palayam, a websitewww.corporation.ofabee.

comwas launched for live streaming. Discussions related to waste management and cultural programmes were also held.

With the closure of the centralised waste treatment plant at Vilappilsala, the civic body has been focussing on creating awareness among city-dwellers of the need for waste treatment at source.

‘The kitchen bins were presented as a better alternative to pipe composts, which failed to find favour with the people.