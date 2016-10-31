The City Corporation has had a chequered history as far as incinerators are concerned, but it might just depend on it for a limited purpose.

The civic body is planning to expand its periodic waste collection drive, during which it has collected plastic, e-waste and old footwear, along with the collection of sanitary pads and napkins.

According to Corporation health wing officials, it might go the incinerator way to process such waste. The Suchitwa Mission, which has a stated opposition to using incinerators due to the problem of emissions, has agreed to give it clearance as an exceptional case, says an official of the health wing.

“We are planning to collect used napkins, sanitary pads and even hair from barber shops. Such waste cannot be disposed of in the usual methods.

Even those firms who collect it depend on incinerators. So we have asked for technical sanction from Suchitwa Mission.

The Mission first objected to it as it is against government policy. But later it said that this can be permitted as a special case. They have agreed to vet it if the proposal is submitted,” said Annop Roy, Corporation health official.

The local body will identify a location for the incinerator to be set up. The proposal will be submitted soon and the plant is expected to be up and running in six months’ time.

The Corporation had, four years back, bought a mobile garbage incinerator at a cost of Rs.2.19 crore.

But due to its high running costs, mainly in fuel charges, the local body hardly used it and it was later handed over to the Kottakkal municipality.

Two years later, it had also come up with a plan to install 20 incinerators in marketplaces spread across the city. This was not given technical sanction.

The civic body will also collect thermocol waste. It is in talks with a private party over a processing method. Another major plan is to start mobile units for the collection of old clothes and to turn these into cloth bags, which will be sold to the public at nominal rates. This is aimed at reducing the use of plastic bags.

The sale of plastic bags below 50 microns was banned by the Corporation in July.

A location will be identified for the incinerator which would be operational in 6 months’ time