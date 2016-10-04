Nod for projects worth Rs.406.73 crore

The District Planning Committee has approved the annual plan of the city Corporation for the financial year 2016-17.

The approval is for projects to the tune of Rs.406.73 crore, including spill-over projects.

Focus on projects

The projects focussed on areas including production, poverty alleviation, waste management, women’s empowerment, welfare of children, differently abled and elderly, projects for scheduled castes, and youth welfare.

A fund of Rs.78 crore has been set aside for basic infrastructure projects.

A total of Rs.3 crore has been earmarked for projects for the control of street dogs.

For mobile labs and allied facilities for the elderly, a fund of Rs.52 lakh has been allocated.

Another project for the elderly, to distribute spectacles, walking sticks and beds to them, has allocated Rs.3.35 crore.

For the setting up of a women’s industry and IT park, Rs.1.5 crore has been allocated.

For the promotion of organic farming, Rs.2.5 crore has been set aside.

A fund of Rs.5 crore has been allocated for Swachh Bharat project. Rs.4 crore has been set aside for women’s self-employment initiatives.

Renovation of hospitals

For the renovation of hospitals in the Corporation area, Rs.2 crore has been allocated.

For maintenance work in the Corporation’s schools, Rs.12 crore has been allocated.

The drinking water and electricity sectors have a total allocation of Rs.7 crore.

There are a total number of 774 spill-over -projects and 941 new projects this year.

A fund of

Rs.78 crore has been set aside for basic infrastructure development projects