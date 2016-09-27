Moots completing BSUP project under PMAY, NULM or other State schemes

With the Central Government’s extended deadline for housing projects under the ‘Basic Services to Urban Poor’ (BSUP) project set to expire in March 2017, the city Corporation is mulling alternate options to complete the fourth phase of the Karimadom colony housing project, which is yet to begin. The completion of the fourth phase is crucial in turning Karimadom colony into a slum-free area.

The housing projects under BSUP and Rajiv Awaz Yojana (RAY) are being wound up with the arrival of the Pradhan Manthri Awaz Yojana (PMAY). The city Corporation has suggested to the Local Self-Government Minister K. T. Jaleel to link the fourth phase to PMAY, the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) or the State Government’s new housing projects.

Even as the third phase has dragged on for the past two years, 72 flats were constructed under NULM at Karimadom over seven months and keys were handed over to beneficiaries this August. The flats were constructed by HLL Lifecare Ltd. with the Kudumbasree Mission being the nodal agency of the project, which was undertaken at a cost of Rs. 6.3 crore.

Options suggested

“We have suggested these options to the Minister, but a decision is yet to be taken. To get it linked to NULM might be tough as these 72 flats were done as a special project. Since the State government has announced a slew of housing projects, we hope to get the fourth phase linked to one of those or to PMAY,” a Corporation official said.

The third phase of the housing project, with a total of 180 houses over 9 blocks, had begun in June 2014. However, it has been beset with problems right from the beginning, including issues with list of beneficiaries and opposition to demolition of existing houses to construct flats.

In recent months, work has picked up with four of the nine blocks nearing completion. According to officials here, the flats should be ready for occupancy within three months.

The survey to renew the list of beneficiaries before the beginning of the fourth phase will begin soon. The beneficiary list is going to be another headache for the Corporation.

“We expect at least 100 more families to figure in the beneficiary list for the fourth phase. Many people who were single when the list was prepared 4-5 years back have now got married and are demanding separate homes. We have to include them too and so have to find a way to construct additional flats too,” said the official.

The Central Government had initially planned to wind up the BSUP and RAY housing projects by March 2015. But an extension was provided till March 2017. With the fourth phase unlikely to be executed under BSUP, funds allocated for the same will lapse.