Move necessary to restore trust in cooperative societies

Depositors of cooperative societies will be allowed to make monetary transactions through counter-guarantee by the societies, Minister for Finance T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Cooperative societies may issue promissory notes or IOUs that guarantee payment to the third party institution, using which customers can meet large expenses.

Dr. Isaac said that such a move is necessitated by the fact that by the time the Reserve Bank of India and the Central government concede to the demands to let cooperative societies accept deposits and exchange the demonetised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, the trust in the societies will be eroded. The cooperative sector has pride of place in Kerala, and the Union government’s hidden agenda to destroy it will not be allowed to succeed, he said.

Taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Isaac said that the entire State, regardless of political affiliations, had to come together to face the challenges posed by the Prime Minister’s move. He was speaking at an open forum talk held by the All India Youth Federation (AIYF) on ‘The politics of currency’.