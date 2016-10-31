For the effective utilisation of the FOB, Natpac has suggested continuous pedestrian guard rails along the footpath on either side of the road. Continuous pedestrian guard rails with only two openings around Gandhi Park and median and two bus bays have been suggested in between the existing bus shelter and fort wall by demolishing shops and evacuating street vendors.

Strong enforcement from the police and the Regional Transport Officer is also needed. Natpac was tasked by the State Transport and Road Safety Commissioner to identify the sites for the pedestrian grade separators after over a dozen fatalities involving pedestrians were reported in the locality during the last two years.

Pedestrian as well as vehicular traffic is very high in the corridor that has three lanes with two bus bays on each side. The higher number of bus manoeuvres and heavy pedestrian movements affect the smooth flow of traffic. Even though pedestrian phases are given in traffic signal design, the lack of awareness and high pedestrian traffic is compelling the pedestrians to cross the roads even in the red phase. “Unusual zigzag crossing of pedestrians along with higher bus manoeuvres has led to many fatalities. The pedestrian crossings are also not found to be guided,” Natpac has pointed out.

About 10,000 pedestrians make crossing movements during peak hour through the various locations in the locality. Since East Fort spreads over 300 metres and the pedestrian movements are spread over this entire area, Natpac Director, B. G. Sreedevi said they have recommended three FOB for the safe and smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians.