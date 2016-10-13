The Congress and the UDF have decided to shift gear from their ongoing stir against the LDF government for the fee hike in medical courses in self-financing medical colleges to focus on charges of nepotism against CPI(M) leaders and Ministers.

The Congress will organise an Assembly March on Monday when the House will resume its session, seeking Industries Minister E.P. Jayaraj’s resignation.

The Congress Political Affairs Committee gave the political signal for the new campaign. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has demanded a Vigilance probe into the charges of nepotism in the appointment of Mr. Jayarajan’s kin.