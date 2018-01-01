Commission orders creation of database of fishermen

more-in

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the Fisheries department to adopt effective steps in creating a database of fish workers who set sail from various parts of the State.

Commission acting-chairman P. Mohandas, in an order, also criticised the department for its failure to enforce essential equipment including vessel tracking units and beacon lights in fishing boats. The commission observed that the vessel tracking unit, designed by the Keltron, will enable the tracking of fishermen at any given time. This would go a long way in aiding rescue efforts in the aftermath of calamities.

The commission directed the Fisheries Secretary and Director to file their reports pertaining to the issue within three weeks. The order was issued on the basis of a complaint filed by activist Ragam Rahim. (EOM/SBG)