The Government College of Engineering, Barton Hill (GCEBH), is undertaking a joint community project to convert Kunnukuzhi ward into an environment-friendly and smart ward through effective and sound solid waste management.

Titled ‘Mukthi’, the project is being carried out under the aegis of the Translational Research and Professional Leadership Centre (TPLC), a research centre at the college that focuses on bridging the gap between research and practice, with an emphasis on social responsibility.

Mukthi, which aims at the 4 Rs - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recovery, will involve an environmental audit of the Kunnukuzhy area, a study of sustainable practices in the current scenario and the suggestion of effective ways to improve the present solid waste management system.

Under the project, solid waste will be collected and segregated into plastic, paper, food waste and others, and appropriate technologies will be adopted for processing, treatment and disposal of solid waste.

Mukthi is an interdisciplinary project involving students and faculty from various disciplines, National Service Scheme volunteers, Kudumbasree, residence associations and the ward councillor.

Official launch

The project will be officially launched on Friday at a ceremony that will be inaugurated by Education Minister C. Ravindranath.

At the same function, Mercedes Benz India, which has been collaborating with GCEBH for their Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM), will hand over a special training car for the course, along with scholarships worth Rs. 1.5 lakh each for three deserving students.