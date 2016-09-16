A group of students demand action against activities of anti-social elements

: A tense situation prevails at the Government College of Fine Arts in Thiruvananthapuram, with a group of students up in arms demanding action against activities of ‘anti-social elements’ on the campus. For the past few days, this group has sat at the gates with placards, some of them criticising the Principal for ‘inaction.’ However, many here see these protests as aimed at changing the liberal and progressive nature of the campus.

The chain of events that led to the stand-off began last month when a girl student from the new batch visited the boys hostel here. It led to a huge uproar and a group of students had then protested against this.

Posters were put up accusing the Principal of turning it into a ‘mixed’ hostel. Early this month, a fight broke out between two groups within the hostel, following which the Principal informed the police.

Some protesters whom ‘The Hindu’ spoke to said the Principal was ‘unresponsive’ to their concerns.

“In this fight, an outsider was also involved who abused and threatened us. Broken beer bottles were littered in the hostel room after the fight. We questioned the entry of outsiders and asked the Principal to take strict action. But the Principal has refused to heed our requests,” said Abin Sridhar, one of the protesters.

Meanwhile, Boris, the student who accompanied the girl to the hostel and who was later allegedly assaulted during the fight after a few days, said he had approached the State Human Rights Commission demanding action against his attackers.

Another student, on condition of anonymity, said there have been incidents of moral policing recently on the campus, which is one of the reasons for the current issue. Though there is no overt presence of political parties on the campus, the protests are also being seen as part of struggles to invisibly assert control.

According to Principal A.S. Sajith, he had tried talking to the protesters, but they refused to engage in discussions.

Unprecedented

“Their reaction bordered on violence. Such things are unprecedented in this college, which has had a more democratic and gentle atmosphere. Last month, they had demanded the suspension of the girl for entering the hostel and reportedly smoking a cigarette. You cannot have separate rules for each gender. So I did not heed such requests. Some of these students had also approached me seeking permission for physical training within the campus in the mornings. I told them to use the facilities at the University stadium nearby. This had also caused resentment,” says Mr. Sajith.

He says he cannot agree with the demand that the college should be closed to all outsiders.

“That’s a narrow outlook, not suited to a progressive institution of higher learning. It should be an open space for interaction with other artists, writers and the larger public. The weekend debates on various issues we launched recently were part of this idea.

However, the discussion on Saturday had only a few participants owing to the climate of fear currently existing on the campus. I see this as an extension of such attempts on other progressive campuses across the country,” he said.

The protesting students said the stir would continue when the college reopens after Onam holidays.

