Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of scuttling the possibilities of an amicable settlement of the United Democratic Front’s seven-day old agitation against the fee hike and admissions in private self-financing medical colleges.

“The Chief Minister is fully responsible for the failure of the talks with representatives of the private college management association. He should have risen to the occasion and taken a statesman like attitude. It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister should have been harsh towards the private management representatives. The authoritarian attitude is not correct. He should not have reacted as his party’s secretary,” Mr. Chennithala said at a press conference here.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, P.P. Thankachan, A.A. Azeez, and C.P. John were present.

Recounting the circumstances that brought up the settlement formula, Mr. Chennithala said the Chief Minister was cordial when he held discussions with him, Mr. Chandy, and IUML leader M.K. Muneer on Monday.

But he was brutal in his rejection of the formula when he met the management representatives.

“Mr. Vijayan is just four months into his term. He has to rule for five years and his approach was not practical,” Mr. Chennithala said.

The Opposition leaders did not hide their dejection at the way the situation emerged, but maintained that the agitation was an unqualified success as it had exposed the double standards of the government.