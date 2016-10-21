BJP State unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan inaugurating a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Thursday demanding an end to the politics of violence.— Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and legislator O. Rajagopal has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being complicit in the spate of political violence in the State in recent times.

He was inaugurating a demonstration taken out by Mahila Morcha activists to the Assembly in protest against the alleged politics of violence of the Communist Party of India [CPI(M)] and the purported apathy of the police in reining in such incidents.

Leading a march taken out to the Secretariat, BJP State president Kummanam Rajasekharan accused Mr. Vijayan of failing in his duties as Chief Minister.

“Despite calls from various quarters, he has shown reluctance in convening an all-party meeting to restore peace in the affected areas. The BJP is willing to participate in any such initiative that is made by him. The government must also provide solatium to the families of the deceased, irrespective of the political parties they were part of,” he said. During a separate demonstration held in front of the office of the City Police Commissioner, BJP national executive member V. Muraleedharan accused the Kerala Police of remaining a mute spectator to the rising violence and implementing the agenda of the ruling front.