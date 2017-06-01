CM to launch construction of berth for Vizhinjan project

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally launch the construction of berthing facilities at the Vizhinjam International Multipurpose Deepwater Seaport on Thursday.

In the first phase of the seaport project, a berth of 800 metres length will be constructed. The facility is tipped to be able to accommodate the largest container ships in the world, according to official sources.

Mr. Vijayan will also flag-off a mobile health unit on the occasion. Port Minister Ramachandran Kadannapally will preside over the function. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Ministers E. Chandrasekharan, Kadakampally Surendran, Mathew T. Thomas, J. Mercykutty, Thomas Chandy, Shashi Tharoor, MP, Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and Additional Chief Secretary (Ports) James Varghese are expected to participate in the function.

The Ahmedabad-based multi-port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), which was been chosen to build and operate the seaport, had provided an assurance to stick to a time-frame and complete the project within 1000 days. The work had commenced on November 1, the last year. (EOM/SBG)