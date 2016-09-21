Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested immediate intervention of the Centre to rescue 72 Indians, including Keralites, from a labour camp in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a letter to Sushma Swaraj, Union Minister for External Affairs, he said the labourers went to Riyadh for the King Abdullah Economic City project, and had been living at a labour camp near Exit 8, suffering severe hardships.

They had not received wages in over a year, and their ‘Ikkama’ had not been renewed since August, preventing them from going out of the camp.

As their employer had also defaulted on payment of the labour camp rent, they are facing the threat of eviction, the Chief Minister said..