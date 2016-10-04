Moots instrumentation research centre in north Malabar

Kerala should make an earnest attempt to tap the huge potential in the biotechnology and nanotechnology sectors and harness the State’s young scientific manpower for sustainable development, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Presiding over a meeting of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), he said the State, for some reason, had failed to tap the opportunities in the biotechnology sector to the extent of its achievements in the IT sector.

“The council has to take the initiative to address this situation. Nanotechnology-based product development is another area where the State has to make progress.”

Mr. Vijayan urged the council to take the initiative to set up an instrumentation research centre in North Malabar to address the absence of a scientific research institute in the region.

Outlining the road map for the scientific establishment in the State, he urged the Council to turn its attention to the latest technologies in DNA fingerprinting, disease diagnostics, development of herbal medicines and food processing. Highlighting the need for scientific research institutions in the State to attain self-reliance and shed their dependence on government funds, he called for focussed work on product development and frontline technology.

Mr. Vijayan reminded the council of its role in equipping the youth to find technological solutions to the problems faced by the State in various sectors. He underlined the need to create better awareness about patents and intellectual property rights, extend the activities of eco clubs, and promote conservation while building a scientific temper among the youth.

The Chief Minister also urged research institutions to contribute to building climate resilience, rural development, improving the transport network, and skill development.

