Gandhian ideals are more relevant than ever in the present times: Collector S. Venkatesapathy

Gandhian ideals are more relevant than ever in the present times, District Collector S. Venkatesapathy has said. He was inaugurating a discussion on Gandian ideals organised by the District Information Office and the Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi as part of the Gandhi Jayanti week observance at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, on Sunday. Students from Victory Higher Secondary School, Nemom, and Vijay Public School, Peyad, took part in the discussion. Bhadra of Victory Higher Secondary School stood first in the Gandhian quiz.

The second phase of the city Corporation’s My City, Beautiful City project began on Sunday. As part of declaring select wards total waste-free, employees under the aegis of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union’s Thiruvananthapuram unit started work on setting up mechanisms for waste treatment at houses. In Vanchiyoor ward, 25 groups covered some 2,500 houses. They collected details about waste management from houses, and imparted information on setting up kitchen bins, which will be distributed later. Corporation’s development standing committee chairman Vanchiyoor P. Babu inaugurated the activities.

At Mental Health Centre

Clean-up programmes were organised on the premises of Mental Health Centre, Peroorkada. Bharatiya Janata Party president Kummanam Rajasekharan inaugurated the clean-up near wards 30 and 31. Mr. Rajasekharan told The Hindu that unlike before, there was an attempt to broadbase Gandhi’s message of sanitation by taking up clean-up programmes in public places, institutions, and the like on a regular basis under the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan.

The programme was held under the aegis of the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha Vattiyurkavu mandalam committee. Nearly 100 volunteers took part in the drive led by party district secretary Anjana M.P. and Mahila Morcha Vattiyurkavu mandalam president Sheeja Kudappanakkunnu.

The Ambalamukku wing of the Sathya Sai Seva Organisation undertook a clean-up in ward 11 of the centre.

At Thycaud hospital

The Kerala Police Officers Association undertook a cleaning drive on the Women and Child Hospital, Thycaud, premises in the morning. As many as 300-odd members took part in the drive, which was inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police, South Zone, B. Sandhya.

At a symposium on Gandhi’s killing and RSS organised by the District Congress Committee, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said Godse’s bullets could not efface Gandhian ideals. The RSS and the BJP continued to attack these, but Gandhi’s writings and thoughts continue to resonate across the world.

Gandhi Jayanti was also observed under the aegis of the Congress (S).

An on-the-spot drawing event was held at VJT hall in connection with the inauguration of Gandhi Jayanti week observance.