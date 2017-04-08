Civic body’s building tax revenue goes up

more-in

The city Corporation’s revenues from building tax collection has witnessed a jump in the past financial year, thanks to arrears collected through the self-assessment process. As much as ₹7 crore more has been collected in building tax this year, compared to the previous year.

“The residents were asked to file the self-assessment form, in which they had to indicate whether all building tax dues have been cleared. Many of them thus cleared arrears from previous years. With the completion of tax revision next year, there could be more revenue under this head,” said a revenue wing official.

Revenue squad

The local body also has other major plans to increase tax collection this year, including the formation of a revenue squad to carry out checks on tax collection in each building. The squads will consist of bill collectors, with each of them given specific targets for a given period. However, the local body might think twice before giving a go ahead for this proposal, which has attracted controversies earlier too.

Rent collection

Rent collection from shops is another source that the Corporation is looking at. In the previous financial year, there have been complaints from Opposition councillors that the rent collection from shops is not being carried out efficiently, as many shops are still being rented out with old rates, thus causing revenue loss to the Corporation.

“The licence for shops is usually given for two or three years. So the rate renewal can happen only when the renewal of licence happens. Due to this, there is variation in the rent collected from various shops. Some shops are caught in litigation and so revenue collection from those have also been hit,” says the official.

Other proposals

The Corporation’s two major proposals to increase revenue are as good as dropped now.

In the Budget for 2017-18 presented last month, the Deputy Mayor had put forward the proposal for a ‘vacant plot cess,’ to be imposed on the owners of vacant plots, as “many of these plots have now become waste dumping grounds.”

Another extra tax of ₹10 per connection per month was proposed to be imposed on cable television operators. Both these have faced opposition from even within the ruling council and are not likely to be implemented.