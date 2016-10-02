Chief Minister inaugurates World Space Week celebrations in the city

The sleepy capital city of Kerala is the little-known nucleus of the cutting-edge space research done in India, said K. Sivan, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Unknown to most residents of the city is the fact that the Thumba Space Station, the Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) in Valiyamala and the ISRO Inertial System Unit (IISU) in Vattiyoorkavu are the centres where most of the technologies that support the Indian space research programme as well as strategic research in areas such as disaster management, resource mapping and climate change tracking are developed, he said.

Thiruvananathapuram also holds a special place in India’s space odessey due to the fact that it was Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s ‘karmabhumi’, he said.

He said that this is why VSSC intends to create interest in space research among the public of the city, especially students, through the World Space Week celebrations, to be held from October 4 to 10.

Mr. Sivan was speaking at the inaugural function held here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the celebrations, lauded the role of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in facilitating most of the technologies that make day-to-day lives easier today.

The celebrations organised by the VSSC in association with the LPSC and IISU will focus on the usefulness of space research to mankind, through the theme of ‘Remote Sensing: Enabling Our Future.’

A variety of events and programmes will be organised throughout the State over the next 10 days as part of the celebrations, including quiz competitions and lectures at schools, space expos and talks on radios and TV channels.