The City police have made arrangements for ensuring tight security during the valedictory of the Onam festivities on Sunday.

Around 1,750 personnel will be deployed in the city under the supervision of the City police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) G. Siva Vikram, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) K.N. Ramesh Kumar, 17 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 32 Circle Inspectors, and 110 Sub-inspectors.

The route of the Onam pageantry from Vellayambalam to East Fort has been divided into five divisions with the security of each coming under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners. In addition, the display of floats and other components of the procession will come under the purview of three Assistant Commissioners.

There will also be security arrangements in place at Kanakkakkunnu Palace, Poojappura, Central Stadium, Kazhakuttam and Shanghumughom, where various cultural programmes were being conducted as part of the Onam celebrations.

In addition to the existing 223 CCTV cameras, 100 additional cameras will be installed to enhance surveillance of the region. There will also be 30 cameras that will be deployed in various locations including Kowdiar, Vellayambalam, Museum, Statue, Ayurveda College, Overbridge, East Fort, Attakulangara, Chalai, Vazhuthacaud, Thampanoor and Sasthamangalam. The visuals will be monitored at the City police control room and a special control room at Kanakkakkunnu.

Contact details

Information regarding anti-social activities or other grievances could be brought to the notice of the police by dialling 100, 0471-2331843 (control room), 0471-2321399 (city special branch), 1090 (crime stopper), 1091 (women helpline) or 1099 ( traffic helpline).