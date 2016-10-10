On Sunday evening, the capital city was awash with festivities as devotees celebrated Durgashtami, eighth of the nine nights dedicated to worship of the goddess.

The flavour of the evening included not just divinity, but culture as well, as numerous temples became venues for performances of classical music, apart from the usual Pujaveypu ceremony.

Celebrations

Carnatic vocalist Sanjay Subrahmanyan treated the audience to a performance of Paahi Janani in the Nattakurinji raaga at the Navaratri Mandapam at Fort Palace, while at the Karthika Thirunal Auditorium nearby, around 50 students of the Sri Swati Thirunal Sangita Sabha, young as well as old, showcased their skills at playing various classical musical instruments.

However, the celebrations in the East Fort area were not restricted to classical music. At Theerthapada Mandapam, ‘Rowdrabheeman,’ a dance drama based on Hindu mythology was played to a full house.

Bengali touch

The Navaratri celebrations in the city also had a distinctive Bengali touch, with around 100 Bengali families in the city coming together to celebrate the most important festival of their culture, in an event organised by the Trivandrum Bengali Association for the 46th consecutive year.

“No matter where in the world they are, Bengalis will definitely celebrate Durga Puja,” Seema, a Bengali settled in Bengaluru, who is currently holidaying in Kerala with her mother, told The Hindu . The main event of Durgashtami day at the association’s Navratri Pandal was the Sandhi puja , a ceremony in tribute to the homecoming of Maa Durga to her maternal family from her abode in Mount Kailash, as well as her victory over the demon Mahishasur.

Maa Durga is the supreme divine being for Bengalis, and this is reflected in the respect and authority that women in their society enjoy, says Seema.

For the Bengali residents of the city, the Puja is also an opportunity to ensure the preservation of their culture and heritage, and an occasion to catch up with other members of the community.

Food festival

However, people from all communities are welcome to take part in the festivities, which includes Anandamela , a food festival, and Muktmela , an open-mic event where anybody can showcase their talents.

These events will be held over the next two days, says Samir Kumar Das, president, Trivandrum Bengali Association.