Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, has won the 2016 All India Moot Court Competition for the Justice T. Ramachandran Memorial Ever-rolling Trophy, conducted by Government Law College, Thrissur, from November 11 to 13. Kerala Law Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, emerged the runner-up.

The winning team comprised A.K. Ananda Krishnan, Abhirami A., both 5th semester students, and Akshaya P.R., 9th semester student, all doing the 5-year integrated BA LLB course.

Laurels

Ananda Krishnan won the award for best lawyer and best male advocate. Abhirami won the award for best female advocate. Akshaya won the award for best researcher.

Eighteen law colleges and law schools all across India participated in the event.