The drive to engage citizens in the preparation of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposal is all set to enter the next phase, with the ward-level meetings getting completed on October 14.

Following this, an array of programmes to invite ideas from civil society for the proposal will be held by the Corporation. Thirty opinion boxes will be set up in centres all over the city where citizens could deposit their suggestions. The inauguration of the boxes will be held at Statue on October 14. Apart from this, an ‘opinion vehicle,’ flash mobs, marathons, road shows and opinion survey kiosks are part of the drive.

Meetings with the experts from various fields, including transport, health, hygiene, education, waste management, information technology, energy, drinking water, urban development, heritage and culture, and safety, will be completed on October 22.

A painting competition for school students will be held at 10 a.m. on October 16 at the Museum Radio Park. Entries for an essay competition on ‘ The Thiruvananthapuram of my dreams ’ will be accepted till October 20. High school, higher secondary and college students, and the public may participate. The essays should not exceed 1,000 words. Prize-winners will receive attractive cash awards.