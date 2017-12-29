Church unveils ₹100-cr rehabilitation package

more-in

The Latin Catholic Church has unveiled a ₹100-crore package for the rehabilitation of those affected by Cyclone Ockhi.

A broad framework of the package, which will be implemented over five years, was announced by Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Soosa Pakiam M. at a meeting held here on Friday in memory of those who had lost their lives in the cyclonic storm and remained missing.

The Metropolitan said the total number of people who had died or still remained to be traced was 298. These included 149 people who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram district. Besides its prime objective of rehabilitation, the proposed package also targeted a comprehensive transformation in the fisheries sector in a manner that enhanced the safety of fishermen.

Welfare measures as part of the rehabilitation package will be undertaken under the category of education, labour, health, marriage assistance and housing. The Church will play a significant role in enabling access to higher education for the children of the affected families. Eligible students will be provided admission to educational institutions that are run by the Archdiocese.

Ockhi township

The Church also proposed to build an ‘Ockhi township’ annually over the next five years to rehabilitate those who had lost their houses or did not possess properties of their own. While each township is estimated to cost around ₹10 crore, as many as 100 houses will be constructed within the next year as part of the initial phase of the endeavour.

Those injured in the cyclone will be provided free treatment for two years at a private multi-specialty hospital run by the Church. The members of the affected families will also be provided priority in appointments made to the hospital, educational institutions and other establishments that function under the Archdiocese.

During his address, Archbishop Soosa Pakiam said the Church neither wished to politicise the issue nor dictate terms regarding the political inclination of the faithful. He added that the proposed package was not intended to be implemented in place of or parallel to the welfare measures that have been announced by the Union and State governments.

Candlelight procession

A candlelight procession was taken out by a large number of people from the St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School premises to the Martyrs’ Column. Auxiliary Bishop R. Christudas of the Latin Catholic Church, Auxiliary Bishop Samuel Mar Irenios of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church and Vicar-General Eugene H. Pereira were among those present.