The Joint Director of Medical Education will take steps to conduct an inquiry into the incident wherein a child had died at the SAT Hospital recently while under treatment, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Sadanandan, has said.

The decision was taken after the child’s parents met him and demanded that action be taken against those responsible for the death of the child.

The parents, who had been staging a dharna in front of the Secretariat for the past 59 days, demanding justice, agreed to end their agitation on the basis of the assurance given by Mr. Sadanandan.