The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that Jagratasamithis (awareness committees) be strengthened for checking crimes against children.

In a directive to the Social Justice Secretary and Director, the commission has said that Balasabhas, neighbourhood groups, and residents’ associations should be included on the Samithis.

Meet in districts

A full Bench of the commission, comprising chairperson Shobha Koshy and members K. Nazeer and Meena C.U., also directed that the meetings of the district-level Jagratasamithis be held at regular intervals, and their functioning reviewed.