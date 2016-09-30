: L’ecole Chempaka’s Megha Niranjana Nair and Nitya Kishore Nair have won the Frank Anthony Memorial National Debate Contest held in Lucknow on September 25.

They represented the All Kerala Association of ISC Schools in the event and emerged winners from among nine finalists from all the regions in India in the Class X and below category, L’ecole Chempaka Principal Daphne Gomez said in a press note here on Thursday.

The two L’ecole Chempaka winners were awarded a silver plaque and Rs.10,000 in cash as a team. Ms. Nitya Kishore Nair also received a cash award of Rs. 5,000 for the best speaker. Ms. Megha Niranjana Nair and Anna Basil from the school had also emerged regional finalists in the All-India ISC Schools Quiz held in Kolkata on September 19, she said.