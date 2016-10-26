Subsidy planned: CM

The government will initiate discussions with cement manufacturers to procure cement at cheaper rates and supply it at affordable rates to the needy sections.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Tuesday that the government was considering a targeted scheme to supply cement at subsidised price, on the lines of the Amma cement scheme in Tamil Nadu. Replying to a calling attention motion moved by P.T. Thomas on the skyrocketing price of cement, he said the price was much higher in Kerala than in other States, burdening the common man. The scheme, Mr. Vijayan said, would be implemented after identifying the beneficiaries.

Pointing to reports that cement companies were supplying directly to apartment builders at lower rates, he said the government would open talks with the manufacturers and dealers to bring the price under control.

Replying to another submission by Veena George, Mr. Vijayan said the Labour Department would monitor the working conditions of journalists in the visual media and ensure fixed working hours and facilities.