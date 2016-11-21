Electricity workers to stage protest

The All India Federation of Electricity Employees will stage dharnas in all districts on January 6, 2017 to press its charter of demands.

Federation additional general secretary A.N. Rajan said in a release here on Sunday that the protest has been planned to press their demands that have come up for discussion at the 15th national conference held here on November 11 and 12.

The federation has demanded to unify the retirement age of employees at 60 years at the national level and demanded the State government to raise it to 58 years. The conference had also demanded the Centre to repeal the Electricity Amendment Bill, dissolve the electricity regulatory commissions and regularise the contract employees in the power sector. The federation would also submit petitions to the Chief Ministers and Power Ministers in all States, Mr. Rajan said.