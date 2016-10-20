Poet Sugathakumari with students of Government High School, Vanchiyoor, after inaugurating the school’s platinum jubilee celebrations in the city on Wednesday.— Photo: S. Mahinsha

Poet-activist opens platinum jubilee celebrations of Government High School, Vanchiyoor

Government High School, Vanchiyoor, celebrated its platinum jubilee here on Wednesday.

‘Aardranilavu’ was opened by poet-activist Sugathakumari. She also inaugurated the arch at the entrance to the school.

In her address, she said society looked down on government schools as it had on certain castes earlier. The practice of promoting private schools at the cost of government schools had been in vogue for years. The desire for change in education that led to the ‘vimochana samaram’ was part of history, but society still believed that government schools were for the disadvantaged sections.

She also flayed people’s tendency to pursue English at the cost of the mother tongue. “Malayalis lack roots. In no other State will you find people without any reverence for their mother tongue,” she said. The government should try to correct this balance against government schools.

She also urged the children to dedicate themselves anew to studies. The new facilities at the school were a positive sign.

A Smart classroom, a park in the school garden, a pre-primary wing, and white cane distribution were inaugurated on the occasion. Study materials were distributed under the aegis of the district Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to children who achieved excellence in education.