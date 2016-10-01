Three youths who were accused in several chain-snatching cases in the city were arrested by the police on Friday. They were identified as Sibin, alias Watson, 18, of Chembazhanthy; Amal, 18, of Mavarthalakonam, Nalanchira; and Vishakh, alias Flex, 18, of Kazhakuttam. They were arrested during a burglary attempt near Punnattu temple, Kazhakuttam, in the early hours of Friday. There are several cases registered against the three youths in police stations in the district. They were arrested by a team under the supervision of Kazhakuttam Cyber City Assistant Commissioner Pramod Kumar and City Control Room Assistant Commissioner Suresh Kumar.

