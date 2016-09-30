Case against ‘Rail Hoons’ on charge of defacting railway properties

: The government will bring to the attention of the Union Railway Minister that over eight per cent of the posts of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in the State are vacant, Public Works and Registration Minister G. Sudhakaran informed the House on Thursday.

He said the Shoranur police have registered a case against ‘Rail Hoons,’ a group of artists, on the charges of defacing railway coaches and railway properties. “This is a group of artists who paint and draw graffiti in public places to draw attention,” Mr. Sudhakaran informed P. Abdul Hameed in a written reply to a question. As many as 71 persons in the State have so far made use of the facility to self-prepare documents for registration of land, Mr. Sudhakaran said.

In reply to another question, Mr. Sudhakaran said as per Central norms, when national highways are reconstructed, permanent arrangements or cable ducts would be made by the sides and across the NHs for utilities such as telecom cables so that the roads would not have to be cut across and damaged off and on.