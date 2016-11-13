Says Electricity Amendment Bill intended to benefit independent power producers at the cost of State-owned power production and distribution.

CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has accused the Centre of working for the benefit of private-sector power houses.

He was inaugurating the delegate session organised in connection with the 15th national conference of the All India Federation of Electricity Employees (AIFEE) here on Saturday.

Mr. Rajendran said that the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill is intended to benefit the independent power producers at the cost of State-owned power production and distribution.

'Only 20 p.c. utilised'

“At present, only 20 per cent of generation capacity in the private sector is being utilised. As the cost of electricity generated by the sector is high, distributors are not willing to purchase it. The Centre aims at assisting these corporate companies by purchasing more electricity from them and closing down public sector power houses. ,” he said.

AIFEE working president Himanshu Das presided over the function.

AITUC State general secretary K.P. Rajendran, AIFEE general secretary Chakradhar Pd. Singh and reception committee general convener A.N. Rajan were among those who spoke on the occasion.