Rs.19.99 crore sanctioned as first tranche to commence work

Enhanced facilities for Ayyappa devotees, setting up of solid waste management and sewage treatment systems, and CCTV surveillance are the thrust areas in the Rs. 99.98-crore Sabarimala-Erumeli- Pampa-Sannidhanam Spiritual Circuit approved by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

The administrative and financial nod for the circuit, sanctioned under the Union Tourism Ministry’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme, has reached the Kerala government.

The State has also received Rs. 19.99 crore as the first tranche to commence work for the fully funded Central project. The circuit has to be executed by Kerala Tourism in 36 months of commencement of work and the State has to provide land free of charge.

Land owned by private individuals and trusts should not be part of the scheme. Barrier-free access for the disabled is mandatory.

Of Rs. 9,998.92 lakh, works at the Sabarimala temple in Erumeli will get Rs. 280.18 lakh, Pampa Rs. 3,296.52 lakh, trekking path Rs. 2,655.63 lakh, and the Sannidhanam Rs. 3,290.46 lakh.

The government will convene a meeting of the Travancore Devaswom Board and the high-power committee to start the project before the coming pilgrimage season, Director of Tourism U.V. Jose told The Hindu.