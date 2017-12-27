Central aid sought for fishing harbours

more-in

V.S. Sivakumar, MLA, has sought the Union government’s assistance for the Poonthura and Valiathura fishing harbours.

In a plea to the Central delegation that visited Poonthura to review the destruction caused by cyclone Ockhi, the MLA said studies for realising these two harbours had been completed.

He said Central help was necessary to sanction basic facilities, including financial aid, to those who had lost their lives in the Ockhi disaster or had gone missing. The amount for this was inadequate, he said.

A special fund was needed to implement drinking water and drainage facilities in the coastal area.

He also demanded that the Union and the State government announce a special package for fishermen who had no houses or land. He also sought a special fund for fishermen who had lost their boats.