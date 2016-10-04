The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will make allotments based on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2016 rank list to all the MBBS seats at three private self-financing colleges — Karuna Medical College, Palakkad; Kannur Medical College, Anjarakandy; and KMCT Medical College, Mukkom; and to the vacant MBBS/BDS seats at all other self-financing colleges, according to a government order issued on Monday.

Students may register for the seats through the CEE’s official website until 5 p.m. on October 5. Only online registrations will be accepted. The tentative admission list will be published on the website at 8 p.m. on October 5. Complaints and doubts regarding the tentative list may be submitted to the CEE’s office by email/fax until 5 p.m. on October 6. The final admission list will be released on October 6. Spot admission based on the final list will be held at the old auditorium on the Government Medical College campus at 9 a.m. on October 7. Details regarding fees and vacancies at each colleges will be published on the CEE website on October 4.