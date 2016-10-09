Even as no admissions were made to the MBBS course at the Kannur Medical College and even as the status of admissions to the Karuna Medical College remains unclear at close of the Supreme Court-allotted time for medical admissions, the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) is understood to be preparing a report to be submitted to the High Court about the spot allotments made on October 7.

By midnight on October 7, the only sure spot allotments were those made to the KMCT Medical College. The admission list provided by the Karuna Medical College to the CEE reportedly did not contain any details as to the categories under which admissions were made by the management.

Moreover, 83 candidates who had submitted online options to the college reported for spot allotment on October 7. Consequently, the CEE is understood to have prepared two admission lists; one based on the 83 candidates who reported for spot admissions and another, based on the list submitted to the management of the Karuna Medical College which has 100 seats.

The CEE would also specify in this report that no admissions were made to the Kannur Medical College (which has 150 seats) as the management did not report any admission list at the venue of the spot admission.

The J.M. James Admission Supervisory Committee had earlier cancelled all admissions made to the Kannur and Karuna colleges.

The High Court in its most recent verdict had not restored the cancelled lists. It had also sought a report on the spot admissions from the CEE.

Since the Supreme Court had given only a week’s extension (till midnight on October 7) for carrying out admissions to the MBBS course, the apex court will have to be approached again if admissions are to be carried out to Kannur Medical College and a final call is to be taken on admissions to the Karuna Medical College.