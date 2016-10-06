The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has published the list of candidates who had registered online for allotment, based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) rank list, to all MBBS seats in the Karuna Medical College, Kannur Medical College, and KMCT Medical College and to vacant management and NRI seats in all other private self-financing medical colleges.

A press note issued here said the list had been published on the basis of registrations done till 5 p.m. on October 5.



The list has been published on the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Separate lists of those who figure on the Kerala State NEET rank list and those who do not have been published.

The above mentioned website would be open till 3 p.m. on October 6 for candidates who do not figure on the State NEET rank list to examine NEET-related details and to submit online options again and for candidates who are yet to submit online options.

The final list of candidates would be published on the evening of October 6.

The spot allotment on the basis of this list would be held at the old auditorium of the Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, from 9 a.m. on October 7.

The authorities of respective colleges would be present at the time of the spot admission.

A detailed notification on the fee rates, seats available in various categories in different colleges, and certificates to be submitted has been given on the website.

Those who gain admission to the MBBS course should remit Rs.2.5 lakh and those who gain admission to the BDS course should remit Rs.2.1 lakh as token fee on the spot.

Bank guarantee

The rest of the fee should be remitted at the college concerned. Moreover, the bank guarantee for the fee for the remaining years should be given at the college concerned.

Students who have already gained admission to the Karuna Medical College and Kannur Medical College need not pay the token fee if they produce details of the fee already paid, the press note added.

