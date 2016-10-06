The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has downgraded lslahi English Medium School at Irikkur in Kannur from senior secondary level to secondary level with immediate effect as the school has failed to sponsor students of classes 11 and 12 for boards’ examination for the past two years in violation of affiliation by-laws.

An e-mailed press note from the CBSE on Wednesday said that the school would now stand affiliated only for the All India Secondary School Examination and is not eligible to take any admission in Classes 11 and 12.

Directive to parents

Parents/guardians should check the status of the school before admitting their wards to the school as they would be solely responsible for any decision taken, the press note said.