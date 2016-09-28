As per the records of the State Crime Records Bureau, 872 persons accused in criminal cases are members of the police force, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, informed V.K.C. Mammad Koya in written answers in the Assembly on Tuesday.

The government has handed over six cases in connection with microfinance to Crime Branch after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government came to power, Mr. Vijayan informed K.M. Mani. Investigations are on in all cases and the accused will be brought to book, he added.

Central taxes

The State has received Rs.3,060.48 crore as Central taxes till August, after the LDF government came to power. As per the figures of the Accountant General , till July 31 this year, 1,095.58 crore has been received as grant in aid, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac informed Mullakkara Ratnakaran.

The government has so far disbursed Rs.1,158.64 crore to Rs.1,39,831 persons in treatment aid under the Karunya scheme, Dr. Isaac said.