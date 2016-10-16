The Vanchiyoor police on Saturday registered a case against 10 lawyers in connection with the alleged manhandling of journalists at the court of the Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance) here on Friday.

According to the police, five of those accused had been identified as Kerala Bar Association secretary Anayara Shaji, Arun P. Nair, R. Rethin, L.R. Rahul, and B. Subash. The others were yet to be identified.

Probe begins

A probe led by Vanchiyoor sub inspector V. Saiju Nath has been launched into the incident. On the basis of the permission secured from judge A. Badaruddeen, the police had recorded the statements of three staff members of the court on Saturday.

The incident had occurred when the journalists came to report the Vigilance case against former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan over alleged nepotism and corruption.

The group of journalists, including two female correspondents, were soon escorted out of the court premises by a few policemen.

Stones were also allegedly thrown at the broadcast vehicles of visual media establishments.