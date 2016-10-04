Cities » Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:39 IST

Capital gets Semmangudi memorial

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Minister for Culture A.K. Balan and K.J. Yesudas after unveiling the bust of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday.—Photo: S. Gopakumar.
Minister for Culture A.K. Balan and K.J. Yesudas after unveiling the bust of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Monday.—Photo: S. Gopakumar.

The music aficionados of Kerala owe much to Carnatic music doyen Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, as many of the talented musicians of the State flourished under his tutelage, including its all-time favourite singer K.J. Yesudas.

Therefore, it was befitting for a memorial for Semmangudi to be built in the capital city, on the land where he once lived, and for it to be inaugurated by Mr. Yesudas, as he did on Monday.

The Semmangudi ‘Smrithi Mandiram’ was built on the premises of Thripthi Bungalow in Thycaud, where Semmangudi stayed from 1941 to 1963 when he was the ‘Aasthana Vidwan’ of the Travancore Palace as well as the Prinicipal of the Thiruvananthapuram Music Academy.

The memorial was built under the aegis of the Department of Culture. Bharat Bhavan, an institution under the department, presently functions on the bungalow premises.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by A.K. Balan, Minister for Culture, who unveiled the bust of Semmangudi at the memorial. He said the Ministry plans to carry forward the Gurukula tradition that flourished here during Semmangudi’s time. The memorial will be a research facility for music students and aficionados and will be opened to music and dance performances this month.

Traditional art forms

The Minister also said the memorial was part of the government’s initiative to revive folk and traditional art forms that were once widely enjoyed, and that well-equipped cultural centres would be set up in every district for this purpose.

Veteran musicians Parassala Ponnamal, Thiruvalla Thankamma, and Thurayil Santhamma were honoured at the ceremony, and Dr. K. Omanakkutty rendered a Smrithi Keerthanam as tribute to Semmangudi.

The function was also attended by Mayor V.K. Prashant, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar and Cultural Secretary Rani George, among others.

More In: Thiruvananthapuram
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

He takes the train to capital city for saving injured cat

No end in sight to Kerala college row

Nirapara brand of powdered spices banned

Tracing Kerala’s 44 rivers, from the source to the mouth

Modi leads from the front: former diplomat

2 Antyodaya express trains for the State

Gold appraiser held

Fingerprints galore against violence

Party leaders line up in support of SBT employees

Smart City: ward-level meetings begin


Kerala

Kerala entrusts NHAI with construction of twin flyovers

IS-inspired group was on radar for 4 months

UDF to step up agitations across State from today

State to issue licences faster, says Minister

Leaving a firm green imprint

Engagements

Illegal catfish farms thriving

4-year-old girl from UP drowns in river

Dredging work to be expedited

Kochi

Kerala entrusts NHAI with construction of twin flyovers

Kudumbasree masons to stretch wings

VACB plans benefit tracking to check graft in PDS

Chaotic scenes in corpn. council as opposition blocks Mayor

Kozhikode

Union govt. adopting divide and rule policy, says NCP

Tackling stray dog menace with a humane touch

Deliberate attempts to create scare: police

NLF flays curbs on media at HC


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Thiruvananthapuram

SHRC asks Collector to file report

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken a case in the incident in which 34 students and three teachers of Government Vocational H... »