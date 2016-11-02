A candlelight vigil organised on Tuesday by the People for Animals before the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram against killing of stray dogs in the State— Photo: S. Mahinsha

The local chapter of the People For Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation, held a candlelight vigil at the Secretariat on Tuesday against culling of stray dogs.

Through the protest, the NGO sought to inform the public that mass culling was not a sustainable solution for the stray dog menace.

Rapid breeding

According to the PFA, if all the dogs in an area are killed, it simply opens up space for dogs from other areas, which will then breed rapidly. Therefore, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme is a much more effective and economic solution, and this has been proven through implementation in cities such as Chennai and Jaipur since 1994.

Under the programme, stray dogs are also vaccinated against rabies, apart from being sterilised, making them less of a threat.

The PFA stressed other measures required to control the stray dog population, such as effective waste disposal, sterilisation of pet dogs, establishment of shelters for pet dogs and puppies abandoned by their owners, and the adoption of local dogs as pets.

The NGO also called for a rise in awareness regarding rabies infections, and the facilitation of rabies diagnostic tests for stray dogs that died after biting people.

Clearing myths

According to PFA, it is a myth that all reported dog bites are inflicted by stray dogs. In truth, over 50 per cent of them are inflicted by pet dogs and cats.

Other false notions include the assumptions that all stray dogs are rabies-infected, and that all dogs that drool are infected.