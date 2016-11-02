State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Tuesday unveiled a free cancer screening programme for policemen and their families.

A non-profit voluntary organisation that was headed by former State Police Chief, Jacob Punnose was partnering with the State police to organise regular cancer detection camps for policemen and women.

Retired police personnel could also avail themselves of the facility, the organisers said.

50,000 police personnel

The camps would cover 50,000 serving policemen and women.

The relatives of the police personnel would also be covered.

The scheme also envisaged treatment for those detected with the ailment and follow-up care.

Mr. Behera said that all types of cancers could be treated successfully if they were detected in the early stages of the disease.

Cancer survivors

The number of cancer survivors were on the rise in the State, he said.

At the camp, the screening was done for oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer.

Oncology Club, Thiruvananthapuram, Cancer Care Association, Indian Medical Association, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Dental College, Malabar Cancer Care Society, Believers Church, Medical College, and Gokulam Medical College were partners.

ADGP B. Sandhya and Gouri Parvathy Bhai, member of the former ruling family of erstwhile Travancore were among those present during the screening camp.