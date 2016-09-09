The Kerala Sunni Jamaat Union will launch a campaign against terrorism and Salafism.

At a news conference here on Wednesday, Union chairman Sayyid Nazimudeen Bafaqi said the union planned to take forward with vigour its campaign to boycott the Salafi sect.

It had already initiated its anti-terrorism campaign at an event organised in Kollam on September 4, Mr. Nazimudeen Bafaqi said.

He called for the State government’s intervention to secure the release of Peoples Democratic Party leader Abdul Nasir Maudany, the inclusion of Sunni Jamaat Union representatives in the revamped Waqf Board and Haj Committee, and speeding up of recruitment in State government service.

A memorandum containing these demands would be submitted to the Chief Minister, he said.