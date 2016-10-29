Scenarist John Paul delivering the keynote address at the Malayalam Week celebrations organised by the Child Development Centre, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Friday.

Scenarist John Paul has called for greater focus on the sensitivities of teenagers given the many changes taking place in life and society in Kerala.

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Every adult has a child within,’ organised by the Child Development Centre (CDC) at the Government Medical College as part of its Malayalam Week celebrations here on Friday, John Paul said messages hitting teenage minds from diverse sources, including cinema, required close study and careful understanding.

Parents, teachers, and social actors had a major role to play here.

Impressionable minds

The adolescent mind was impressionable and each change should be watched carefully and handled with sensitivity, he added.

P.A. Muhammed Kunju, head, paediatric neurology, Sri Avittom Tirunal (SAT) Hospital, and Santhosh Kumar, head, paediatrics, also addressed the meeting. CDC director Babu George welcomed the gathering, who included doctors and students.

A session on ‘Learning disabilities: observations and solutions’ was also organised at the CDC as part of the celebrations.