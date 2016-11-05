: A research study conducted in parts of the district has brought to light that certain projects implemented in grama panchayats often resulted in failure owing to the lack of adequate data on the viability of commodity under production. A study on People’s Plan and Intervention in the Productive sector in Kerala, undertaken by R. Vipin Kumar of the Public Policy Research Institute, Pappanamcode, stressed the need for local bodies to undertake studies on commodity characteristics, mode and type of interventions.

Among the grama panchayats that were taken up as samples for the study, it was found that Aryanad failed miserably in interventions in the productive sector with the introduction of items such as diabetic ladoo and diabetic food supplement. On the other hand, the Vellanad grama panchayat reaped rich dividends in its interventions by procuring banana for a certain price as well as focusing on the production of coconut oil.